Corfu to host country’s first hydroplane strip

Merchant Marine Minister Miltiades Varvitsiotis and Deputy Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michalis Papadopoulos have signed a decision paving the way for the country’s first hydroplane strip at the Ionian island of Corfu.

The strip, which is to be operated by the island’s port authority, will be able to serve Greece’s first fleet of hydroplanes and improve connections between the island and mainland Greece.

The aim of the initiative is to boost tourism on the Ionian islands. Authorities hope to follow up with several more hydroplane strips on other islands in the Ionian and beyond.