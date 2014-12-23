Man killed in Trikala trying to cross train track

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A 40-year-old man suffered fatal injuries on Monday night after being hit by a train bound for Kalambaka train at an unguarded crossing in Trikala in central Greece.
The man, identified as an Albanian national, died of multiple injuries at the Trikala general hospital shortly after being rushed to the emergency unit, its director, Giorgos Souflias, told Athens-Macedonia News Agency.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com