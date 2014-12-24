Greek military on standby after spate of Turk air space violations

Greek military authorities are on standby after a new spate of air space violations in the Aegean by Turkish aircraft.

On Tuesday, a formation of six Turkish jets violated Greek air space east of Crete and were chased off by Greek aircraft. On Monday six Turkish jets also entered Greek air space over the northern and central Aegean, according to defense officials, who said the Turkish planes were chased away by Greek jets. The interceptions occurred west of Lesvos and off Antipsara, near Chios.