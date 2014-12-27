Pregnant woman injured in Patissia mugging on Christmas Day

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A pregnant woman suffered stomach injuries after being attacked by a robber wielding a knife in the central Athens neighborhood of Patissia on Christmas Day, police said.
The woman, whose identity was not made public, was taken to Alexandra Hospital, where she was treated and later discharged.
Police said robbers also attacked a second woman and snatched her bag and wallet containing 160 euros.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com