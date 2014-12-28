Fifteen Larissa teens hospitalized with alcohol poisoning

Fifteen senior high pupils from a school in Larissa, central Greece, were hospitalized over the weekend with alcohol poisoning after drinking excessively at a post-Christmas party at a local nightclub on Friday night.

According to local reports, several of the pupils started fainting and being sick, prompting their peers to telephone their parents and ambulances, which transferred them to the city’s university hospital.

Most of the pupils were given first-aid treatment and discharged but five remained at the hospital until Saturday morning.

The managers of the nightclub where the pupils were served were to be fined.