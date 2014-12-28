Two Roma teens arrested as Athens police smash mugging racket

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Police in Acharnes, northwest of Athens, announced over the weekend that they had smashed a violent mugging racket that has been operating in the area, arresting two youths from the local Roma community, aged 13 and 15, while another two suspected accomplices remained at large.
According to police, the perpetrators wielded knives or baseball bats and often used force to make pedestrians or motorists hand over cash and other valuables.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com