Couple killed in car crash while leaving funeral

A couple were killed in a car accident in Tsoukalaika, near Patra in the Peloponnese, while they were driving back from the funeral of the woman’s father.

The fatal accident occurred on the Patra-Pyrgos highway on Friday when the vehicle collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction.

The 55-year-old driver died on the spot, while his 51-year-old wife was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

The female driver of the other vehicle escaped with slight injuries.

The accident was witnessed by the couple’s son, who was following them in another vehicle.