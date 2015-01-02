Heavy rain causes flooding in Hania

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The fire service had to rescue at least 35 people in Hania on the northern coast of Crete, on Thursday after heavy rain, which caused flash floods.
Some homes lost electricity, while the traffic police was forced to close a number of roads, including sections of the national highway because of the dangerous conditions.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com