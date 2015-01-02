ND spokesman slams Attica governor for not attending church service

Outspoken New Democracy MP Adonis Georgiadis took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize Attica Governor Rena Dourou for failing to attend a New Year’s Day church service. He said it was a “disgrace” that the SYRIZA politician did not line up with other dignitaries at Aghios Dionysos church.

“Mrs Dourou does not like church,” tweeted New Democracy’s parliamentary spokesman.

Dourou is in favor of the separation of the church and state and took a non-religious oath when she was sworn in as governor.

One of the deputy governors, Giorgos Karameros, explained via Twitter that Dourou was at a civil protection meeting and that someone else represented the regional authority. “The church unites, you divide,” he wrote to Georgiadis, who he accused of trying to win votes.