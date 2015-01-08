Migrant repatriations up by 6 pct in 2014

The number of undocumented migrants who participated in a repatriation scheme run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in cooperation with Greek authorities, rose by 6 percent in 2014 compared to the previous year, the Greek Police said on Thursday, releasing its annual figures.

In total, 27,789 foreign nationals returned home either voluntarily or after being issued deportation orders last year compared to 26,186 in 2013, the figures showed.

In December, 2,187 repatriations were conducted, of which 923 were to Albania, 276 to Pakistan, 115 to Georgia and 64 to Afghanistan.

The repatriations are funded by the European Return Fund.