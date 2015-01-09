Woman arrested in Thessaloniki for debts in excess of 2.3 million euros

A 51-year-old woman has been arrested in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, for running up debts to the state in excess of 2.3 million euros, the Greek Police said on Friday.

The 51-year-old, who is the manager of a furniture wholesaler, is accused of failing to make payments to the state worth a total of 2,365,610 euros owed in the period between September 2013 and March 2014.