ENGLISH

Woman arrested in Thessaloniki for debts in excess of 2.3 million euros

Δημοσίευση 9 Ιανουαρίου 2015, 14:01 / Ανανεώθηκε 9 Ιανουαρίου 2015, 13:32
Woman arrested in Thessaloniki for debts in excess of 2.3 million euros
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp

A 51-year-old woman has been arrested in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, for running up debts to the state in excess of 2.3 million euros, the Greek Police said on Friday.

A 51-year-old woman has been arrested in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, for running up debts to the state in excess of 2.3 million euros, the Greek Police said on Friday.

The 51-year-old, who is the manager of a furniture wholesaler, is accused of failing to make payments to the state worth a total of 2,365,610 euros owed in the period between September 2013 and March 2014.