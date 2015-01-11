Syrian migrants' tourist act fails to fool Patra police

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A group of 29 Syrian migrants were arrested at the port of Patra, western Greece, on Saturday, after allegedly trying to board a ship destined for Italy using forged documents and posing as tourists.
Reports suggested they had each paid 3,000 euros to reach the Italian shore.
The 51-year-old bus driver and a 32-year-old German national of Syrian descent who claimed she was accompanying the tourist group were also arrested.