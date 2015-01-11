Baby boy hospitalized on Crete with meningococcal septicaemia

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A 16-month-old boy was being treated in a children’s intensive-care unit at the University Hospital of Iraklio on the island of Crete on Saturday, with symptoms of meningococcal septicaemia, a life-threatening disease.
A 16-month-old boy was being treated in a children’s intensive-care unit at the University Hospital of Iraklio on the island of Crete on Saturday, with symptoms of meningococcal septicaemia, a life-threatening disease.
The toddler had been transferred to the Iraklio medical facility from Hania last Friday.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com