Baby boy hospitalized on Crete with meningococcal septicaemia

Δημοσίευση 11 Ιανουαρίου 2015, 16:42 / Ανανεώθηκε 11 Ιανουαρίου 2015, 16:13
A 16-month-old boy was being treated in a children’s intensive-care unit at the University Hospital of Iraklio on the island of Crete on Saturday, with symptoms of meningococcal septicaemia, a life-threatening disease.

The toddler had been transferred to the Iraklio medical facility from Hania last Friday.