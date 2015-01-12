One armed robber caught, two escape after shootout in southern Athens

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
One man was arrested but another two escaped after they fired at police in Moschato, southern Athens, on Sunday night.
One man was arrested but another two escaped after they fired at police in Moschato, southern Athens, on Sunday night.
Officers said that the car the three men were travelling in failed to stop for a police check. A chase ensued, leading to the men abandoning the vehicle and opening fire. Nobody was injured.
It emerged that the men had been involved in an armed robbery at a betting shop in Alimos, southern Athens, a little earlier.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com