EMY forecasts new wave of bad weather, islands to face more snow

Following a few days of relatively fair weather, the National Meteorological Service (EMY) on Monday issued an emergency bulletin, heralding a new cold snap with heavy rain, storms and snow forecast across much of the country.

EMY warned of rain and stormy weather in western, central and northern Greece with snow in mountainous and semi-mountainous regions but also over the islands of the northern and eastern Aegean, some of which are struggling with the fallout of last week's heavy snowfall.

There will be adverse conditions at sea too with winds set to reach 8 or 9 on the Beaufort scale.

According to EMY, weather conditions are set to improve as of mid-week.