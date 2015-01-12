Athens mayor exasperated over pre-election posters in capital

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis on Monday expressed exasperation at the proliferation of campaign posters in the capital ahead of snap elections on January 25, noting that municipal teams will have to "tear down party posters from all over the place."

"Some parties are living in the 18th century," he said. "We are living in the age of the internet, we're in the 21st century and noone pays any attention to posters."

He added that "the city is suffering" and that "only a handful of small businessmen benefit from the posters."

Kaminis also displayed skepticism over leftist SYRIZA's pledges to reduce the number of ministries as a way of increasing the efficiency of public administration. "This is the umpteenth time a politician has promised to cut the number of ministries," Kaminis said, adding that usually when such a step is taken, the number of general secretariats is increased and "nothing changes." "Municipalities must be granted the powers to do our job," he said.