Ferries tied up at Piraeus, Lavrio and Rafina due to strong winds

Gale-force winds and choppy seas prompted port authorities on Tuesday to issue a sailing ban at the three ports serving Athens, in Piraeus, Lavrio and Rafina.

Ferries will not be sailing to the islands of the Aegean on Tuesday and passengers must check with their ferry operators about ticket returns.

The connection to the Saronic Gulf island of Aegina, however, has not been affected and ferries will continue making the short crossing.

Meanwhile, ferries were given the green light to make the crossing from Kyllini in western Greece to the Ionian island of Zakynthos on Tuesday, after a sailing ban issued on Monday was lifted.