Fatal billboard trial to begin

The former mayor of Halandri, Grigoris Zafeiropoulos, is due to stand trial on Wednesday accused of failing to take down a billboard frame on Kifissias Avenue into which a 21-year-old driver crashed his car and died in August 2009.

Zafeiropoulos faces charges of manslaughter through negligence along with a representative of Master, the advertising company that placed the billboard alongside the busy road.

Halandri’s municipal council had discussed the possibility of taking down the illegally erected structure in May 2008. The debate was prompted by parents of children who had died after crashing vehicles into such billboards asking for them to be removed from roadsides.