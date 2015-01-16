Nicosia to lodge complaint over UN report

A report by United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon which spoke of Turkish-Cypriot isolation on the divided island while failing to criticize Ankara for its violation of Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) has prompted a reaction from Nicosia.

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides on Thursday expressed the government’s “strong discontent and disappointment” over the content of the report on the mandate of the UN’s peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

“The report outlines events in a manner that does not reflect reality,” Christodoulides said. “Keeping an equal distance approach under the pretext of impartiality plays into Turkish audacity and further complicates the current situation.” He said Nicosia would lodge a complaint with the secretary-general.

A vote on the renewal of UNFICYP’s mandate is set for January 28.