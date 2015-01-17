Maternity clinic slapped with 30,000 euros fine for illegal video surveillance

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The Hellenic Data Protection Authority on Friday fined a maternity clinic 30,000 euros for operating a closed-circuit TV camera system in its labor unit, where women are monitored before being taken into the delivery rooms.
The Hellenic Data Protection Authority on Friday fined a maternity clinic 30,000 euros for operating a closed-circuit TV camera system in its labor unit, where women are monitored before being taken into the delivery rooms.
The cameras had been working from 2006 to 2014 without patients’ prior consent.
The authority ruled that the footage was in breach of the public's right to privacy under what were deemed extremely personal moments.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com