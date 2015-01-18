Warehouse near central Athens goes up in flames

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Fire investigators on Saturday were trying to ascertain the cause of a large blaze at a warehouse in Tavros, southern Athens, storing carpets and leather goods.
Thirty firefighters and 10 fire engines were called to the scene on Friday night but could not prevent extensive damage to the building.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com