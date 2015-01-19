'Blind' man, 78, arrested while driving in Athens

A 78-year-old man who was registered as being blind has been arrested while driving in Athens.

The man was stopped on Saturday while driving his wife’s car. When police checked his details, they found that he had been receiving monthly benefits for being blind since 2005.

They also discovered that the pensioner had renewed his driving permit in 2006, 2009 and 2012. He had received a total of 36,234 euros in welfare since being registered as blind.