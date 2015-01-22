Footage shows GD supporters chanting 'Sieg Heil' to Nazi flags

One day after Golden Dawn staged its main campaign rally in Athens, footage emerged Thursday showing supporters of the neofascist party chanting “Sieg Heil” and singing the German national anthem to SS and Nazi war flags.



GD lawmaker Giorgos Germenis – also known as Kaiadas – can also be seen in the footage which was made available on the online version of the Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper on Thursday.



The newspaper said the footage appears on Marsia Tzivara's upcoming documentary “Burning from the Inside.”



It was not clear where or when the footage was filmed.



Public surveys show GD polling between third and forth place ahead of Sunday's elections.