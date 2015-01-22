Greek PM to deliver national address at 4 pm

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to deliver a national address at 4 p.m. ahead of Sunday's election, the government said in a statement.

In a campaign speech late Wednesday in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Samaras said his conservative party was ready to seal all pending deals with the country's foreign creditors and warned against the prospect of a leftist victory.

“SYRIZA's policies will lead the country to a euro exit and to new bailout deals,” Samaras said.

Meanwhile, a new opinion poll showed opposition SYRIZA leading New Democracy by 4 percent. The survey, which was carried out by Pulse on behalf of Action24 website, showed SYRIZA standing at 31 percent trailed by ND at 27 percent.

To Potami was third at 6 percent, followed by ultranationalist Golden Dawn and PASOK, both at 5.5 percent. The Greek Communist Party (KKE) gathered 5 percent, followed by Independent Greeks at 3 percent, and George Papandreou’s newly launched Movement of Democratic Socialists at 2.5 percent. The poll also showed that 7.5 percent were undecided.