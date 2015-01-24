Ophthalmologist charged with graft

An ophthalmologist at a state hospital in Epirus, northern Greece, faced a prosecutor Friday on graft charges after he allegedly demanded a 200-euro payment for conducting cataract surgery on an 84-year-old patient.

Police were alerted by the patient’s son last October when the specialist allegedly requested 200 euros for the operation, and an additional 200 euros to operate on the other eye. A police search of the ophthalmologist’s office, after his arrest, turned up a sealed envelope with 200 euros as well as another 850 euros in cash.