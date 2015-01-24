Mother, son accused of stealing thousands of euros from Facebook users

A 48-year-old woman from Thessaloniki and her 20-year-old son are being accused of scamming thousands of euros from users on Facebook who paid money for forecasts of the results of upcoming soccer games.

The Facebook profile advertising a betting agency was registered under the mother’s name and investigators believe the son was responsible for communicating with punters, police said Friday.

It was not clear how much money the pair is believed to have scammed, though police said it was tens of thousands of euros.