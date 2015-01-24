Experts brace for flu cases as few Greeks have had jab

Experts have advised any Greeks experiencing the symptoms of seasonal flu to consult their doctors immediately amid concerns that there will be a “particularly strong” outbreak over the next few weeks.

So far this year there have been at least 12 deaths in Greece from flu, while another 41 people have been hospitalized in intensive-care units. Last week, 16 percent of Greeks visiting their doctors did so because they were suffering from flu symptoms and needed advice on how to deal with the virus. The toll from last year’s flu season was 145 deaths and 330 people hospitalized.

A telephone survey of 2,000 people carried out by the Greek Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) in December found that just 22 percent of respondents had received the flu jab. Of these, 41 percent were from groups considered particularly vulnerable.