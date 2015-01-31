Judges' report on Golden Dawn case expected next week

A final decision by the Council of Appeals Court Judges weighing the merits of the case against ultranationalist party Golden Dawn is expected next week, marking the final step for the case to go to trial.

The report will determine which of the 70 suspects will face what charges in a case that is being closely watched as the party accused of operating as a criminal organization came third in last Sunday’s elections with 6.3 percent of the vote.

Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos, who led the probe into the party following the September 2013 murder of rapper Pavlos Fyssas by a member of Golden Dawn, has compiled a 700-page report that he says contains damning evidence implicating in the murder key members of the neo-Nazi party, including its leader Nikos Michaloliakos, his deputy Christos Pappas, and party spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris – all three of whom were re-elected on Sunday.

Dogiakos’s report suggests that Golden Dawn has been engaged in criminal activities since 1987 and that these surged following the party’s election to Parliament in 2012 and included brutal attacks on migrants, several of which resulted in death. He proposes that all 18 party MPs elected in 2012 stand trial, together with another 52 party officials and members on a slew of charges, including running a criminal organization and several cases of murder and assault.