Varoufakis wants OECD, not troika inspectors

Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has proposed that the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) replace the auditors representing Greece’s so-called troika of international creditors, Kathimerini understands.

Varoufakis made the proposal in Paris over the weekend to his French counterpart Michel Sapin and European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, sources said. The OECD would offer technical advice and monitor reforms but it was unclear whether the proposal foresees the involvement of European Commission or International Monetary Fund representatives. The OECD had supplied a “toolkit” of measures to remove barriers to competition to the previous government. Varoufakis hopes to base the new government’s reforms on proposals from the OECD, Kathimerini understands.

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria is due in Athens on February 11. On the same day, eurozone finance ministers are likely to hold an extraordinary summit in Brussels to discuss Greece, sources said.

Varoufakis is in Frankfurt on Wednesday, for talks with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, and is due in Berlin Thursday to meet his German counterpart, Wolfgang Schaeuble.