Varoufakis rules out Russia aid deal

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has ruled out that Greece plans to seek aid from Russia.

Asked during an interview with Die Zeit, a weekly German newspaper, whether Greece would ask help from Russia, which is a worsening standoff with Europe and Washington over Ukraine, Varoufakis said: “That is not up for debate. We will never ask for financial assistance in Moscow.”

Unable to borrow on the markets and facing pressure to extend the current support agreement which expires on February 28, Greece is looking for a bridging deal to provide breathing space to propose a new debt arrangement.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras also dismissed speculation over a Russia deal earlier this week.

“We are in substantial negotiations with our partners in Europe and those that have lent to us. We have obligations towards them," the leftist leader said at a news conference in Cyprus.

“Right now, there are no other thoughts on the table.”