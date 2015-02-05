New Greek parliament sworn in

The new Greek Parliament was sworn in on Thursday, with some of the House’s 300 deputies taking religious oaths and others civil ones.

The swearing-in ceremony began with a blessing from Archbishop Ieronymos, the head of the Church of Greece, and was followed by newly-elected MPs taking Greek Orthodox, Muslim and civil oaths.

Centrist party To Potami entered the House for the first time, with 17 seats.

Meanwhile, a number of Golden Dawn MPs, including party chief Nikos Michaloliakos, his deputy Christos Pappas and party spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris, all of whom are currently in pre-trial detention, attended the ceremony after receiving permission to leave Korydallos Prison.