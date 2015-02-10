Two dead in Korydallos shooting

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Two people were found dead by police in an apartment in Korydallos, a suburb of Piraeus, on Tuesday morning, after residents heard gunshots and alerted the authorities.
Two people were found dead by police in an apartment in Korydallos, a suburb of Piraeus, on Tuesday morning, after residents heard gunshots and alerted the authorities.
Police said they found the bodies of a man and a woman at the scene but released no further details.
A coroner is expected to determine whether the two victims died at the hand of a third party or whether their death was the result of murder/suicide.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com