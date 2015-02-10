ENGLISH

Two dead in Korydallos shooting

Δημοσίευση 10 Φεβρουαρίου 2015, 15:02 / Ανανεώθηκε 10 Φεβρουαρίου 2015, 15:36
Two dead in Korydallos shooting
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp

Two people were found dead by police in an apartment in Korydallos, a suburb of Piraeus, on Tuesday morning, after residents heard gunshots and alerted the authorities.

Two people were found dead by police in an apartment in Korydallos, a suburb of Piraeus, on Tuesday morning, after residents heard gunshots and alerted the authorities.

Police said they found the bodies of a man and a woman at the scene but released no further details.

A coroner is expected to determine whether the two victims died at the hand of a third party or whether their death was the result of murder/suicide.