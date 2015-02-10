Elementary school in Ioanenna evacuated after fire breaks out

Teachers at an elementary school in Ioanenna, in northwestern Greece, had to evacuate dozens of children into a nearby kindergarten on Tuesday after a large fire broke out on the premises.

Ten fire trucks were dispatched to the location, which is in the city center, and managed to bring the blaze under control. The school's roof collapsed and there is widespread damage to the building.

No one was injured, authorities said.

An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the blaze.