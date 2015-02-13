Crime boss’s cousin held after secret deposition

The cousin of crime boss Panayiotis Vlastos (photo), who continued his illegal activity from prison, was remanded in custody on Thursday.

Known only as Litsa, the woman’s identity has been kept a secret for security reasons and she gave evidence before a magistrate on Thursday in complete secrecy.

Litsa is alleged to have worked as a go-between for Vlastos for a number of years.

She is believed to have received between 600 and 1,000 euros per month from the criminal between May 2011 and July 2014. In return, she reportedly met with Vlastos’s associates outside of prison and even constructed explosive devices planted by others on the crime boss’s behalf.

Litsa turned to the authorities after her relationship with Vlastos broke down and she began to fear for her life.