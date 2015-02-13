Rescue workers seek two men trapped in snow-choked Iraklio

EMAK rescue workers and fire brigade employees in the Cretan prefecture of Iraklio were attempting on Friday to rescue two men who became trapped by snow in the area of Krousaniotiko Livadi.

A track-laying vehicle was dispatched to the scene in a bid to reach the exact location of the two men, according to local reports late on Friday morning.

The rescue operation came as snowfall and plunging temperatures caused problems in many parts of the country. In two related incidents on Crete, on Thursday morning, two school buses became trapped on snow-choked roads, one near the village of Malaxa and the other near Samona. In both cases, the drivers alerted the Hania intercity bus depot and were advised to wait for help which was dispatched within a few hours.