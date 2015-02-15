Conservatives unhappy with EPP statement on Greece

Ex-Foreign Minister Dora Bakoyannis (photo) has joined other New Democracy officials in criticizing the European People’s Party (EPP), the conservative grouping in the European Parliament, as well as Antonis Samaras for a statement on Greece it issued on Thursday in which it called on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to “respect all commitments made by the previous Greek government” and not to be an “obstacle.”

“What a shame for the EPP,” she tweeted late on Friday. “They underestimate that in a national negotiation, we are above all Greeks.”

Bakoyannis’s comment followed similar criticism from former Interior Minister Yiannis Michelakis and ex-government spokesman Evangelos Antonaros, who accused the EPP of suggesting that Athens should not negotiate with its lenders.

Meanwhile, former Education Minister Marietta Giannakou continued here attack on Samaras’s leadership of New Democracy. “New Democracy must be a European, democratic party,” she told Real FM on Saturday.

“It cannot be a party where the decisions are taken by two or three people. A small team of people cannot decide to take the party in one direction or the other,” added the ex-MEP.