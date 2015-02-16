Two arrests following attacks on migrants in central Athens

Two migrants were attacked in central Athens over the weekend by suspected Golden Dawn members, Efimerida ton Syntakton daily has reported.

Two of the suspects were arrested following the attacks on Saturday. The victims were a 21-year-old Bangladeshi man and a 26-year-old man from Pakistan. They were attacked in the Omonia area of downtown Athens. The Bangladeshi man said that he was attacked by three men who claimed they were Golden Dawn members.

The two men are due to be examined by doctors on Monday.