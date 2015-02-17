Conservatives hold emergency meeting on economy

Former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras convened an emergency meeting on the economy at the New Democracy’s headquarters on Tuesday.

Taking part in the meeting were former Finance Minister Gikas Hardouvelis, former Alternate Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Samaras’s aides, Stavros Papastavros and Chrysanthos Lazaridis.

Earlier in the day the conservative party announced that a parliamentary group meeting had been postponed.