Juncker urges Greek government to respect financial commitments

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has urged the SYRIZA-led coalition to abide by the commitments made by the country's previous governments.

“It goes without saying that all the financial obligations to the European and international partners must be respected,” Juncker told the German weekly business news magazine Wirtschaftswoche. “Thus must be the root of any new agreement,” he added.

Juncker said that he is working with Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem for an extension of the Greek program “to bridge the time until the summer.”

“Until then, we should be able to agree with the new government in Athens on a new reform and growth program for Greece,” he said.