Greece asks to make use of "flexibility" in current agreement with eurozone

The Greek government asked its euro-region creditors to extend for six months the Master Financial Assistance Facility Agreement underpinning its bailout, according to a copy of the letter seen by Bloomberg News.

During the extension “we shall proceed jointly, and making best use of given flexibility in the current arrangement, toward its successful conclusion and review on the basis of the proposals of, on the one hand, the Greek government and, on the other, the institutions,” the letter said.

Greece wants the extension to prompt the European Central Bank to re-introduce a waiver allowing its debt to be used as collateral in refinancing operations, according to the letter.