Draft accord reached on bailout extension text, officials say

Eurozone finance ministers have drafted a common text with Greece that Greek and eurozone officials said on Friday could form the basis for an agreement to extend Athens' bailout package.
Officials stressed that there was as yet no formal agreement in the full meeting of the Eurogroup of 19 finance ministers.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com