Two more die of flu, raising toll to 58

Two more people died on Friday from complications brought on by flu, taking to 58 the total number of deaths this season, according to the Greek Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO).

Thirty of those who have died passed away during the last three weeks, while another 124 people have received treatment in intensive care units.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 24 people receiving intensive care. Experts said that the number of flu cases has been edging down over the past few days and that the virus is seen receding over the next few weeks.