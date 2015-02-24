Suspected WWII mine found in port of Patra

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A naval mine was detected on Sunday by Greek coast guard officers in the northern part of Patra port in the western Peloponnese.
A naval mine was detected on Sunday by Greek coast guard officers in the northern part of Patra port in the western Peloponnese.
Initial coast guard reports said the mine had been estimated at 400 kilos and was being guarded by coast guard officers until bomb disposal experts arrived for further inspection.
Experts believe the mine may date to World War II.
Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com