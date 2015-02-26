ENGLISH

Four million contraband cigarettes seized in Igoumenitsa

A 37-year-old truck driver faced a prosecutor in the northwestern port of Igoumenitsa on Wednesday after coast guard officers seized an estimated 4 million cigarettes that had been concealed inside six conveyor belt machines.

The haul was seized after the truck had boarded a ferry bound for Italy.

The contraband cigarettes represent more than 730,000 euros in customs charges and tariffs.