Greek defense officials meet Turkish Ambassador in Athens

Turkey’s Ambassador in Athens Kerim Uras on Thursday received a delegation from the Greek Defense Ministry for talks that are said to have focused on improving bilateral relations and boosting trust between the two countries even as Turkish fighter jets entered Greek air space without permission.

Alternate Defense Minister Costas Isichos presented Uras with the government’s positions, chiefly the intention to work toward overcoming disputes and boost cooperation.

According to sources, Ankara has been studying the policies of the new Greek government and has made diplomatic overtures.

Thursday’s meeting at the Turkish Embassy in Athens came as six Turkish fighter jets violated Greek air space over the Aegean Sea.