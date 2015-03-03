Notice on military maneuvers in Aegean was a mistake, Turkey says

Turkey says a recent notice seeking to reserve a large swath of airspace over the Aegean Sea for military maneuvers was issued by mistake and then canceled.

A statement by Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tanju Bilgic said Tuesday that the Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, was inadvertently declared "with an inaccurate coordinate." He did not elaborate.

Greece had complained about the planned maneuvers, which it said would have intruded into Greek airspace and interfered with commercial air traffic.

Bilgic said Turkey would not declare a new NOTAM for "a certain period of time" and said Turkey was willing to resolve the dispute through talks.

The two NATO allies have been at odds for decades over territorial issues in the Aegean Sea, including over airspace and territorial waters.