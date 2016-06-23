Με τα σκυλιά τους στις κάλπες οι Βρετανοί... #dogsatpollingstations (φωτό)

Ούτε στην κάλπη δεν αποχωρίζονται τα τετράποδους συντρόφους τους οι Βρετανοί.
Ούτε στην κάλπη δεν αποχωρίζονται τα τετράποδους συντρόφους τους οι Βρετανοί.
Στο twitter μάλιστα δημιουργήθηκε ολόκληρο hashtag #dogsatpollingstations που έχει μπει στα trends.
Duff fears #dogsatpollingstations is no substitute for political argument but I say lighten up, mate pic.twitter.com/hTPDWiBU3X— Gaby Hinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) June 23, 2016
In this one he looks proud to defend democracy from the cats, foxes and annoying children. #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/MWlooPq5wb— David Paxton (@DavidDPaxton) June 23, 2016
On the plus side, Ridley was really pleased I exercised my democratic right #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/Wr2XFtSlhA— David Thaxton (@YoungThacko) June 23, 2016
This pup's IN ???????? #dogsatpollingstations #DogsAgainstBrexit pic.twitter.com/j4IwezwDm7— Aysegul Dirik (@ayse_d) June 23, 2016
My mum is openly displaying her preference: #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/o2iRd1fXjJ— Nathan Gower (@NathanJGower) June 23, 2016
Been done voting #dogsatpollingstations #dogsagainstbrexit #remain #strongerin #euref https://t.co/mxGbQsGcTA pic.twitter.com/MKn6jfmhkJ— Sam Maher (@dottyteakettle) June 23, 2016
Adore this #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/QL2YIcc0ET— Darren Kennedy (@Darrenken) June 23, 2016
#dogsatpollingstations make democracy worth the effort pic.twitter.com/zUX5SwA6Z6— Referlendum Cresci (@elenacresci) June 23, 2016
I've voted but my dogs are still undecided ... #dogsatpollingstations #pembs pic.twitter.com/Tla9kARdEL— Sarah Moore (@sazradio) June 23, 2016
Votes for dogs! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/k6EUcW1ltp— Tanya Moravec (@TanyaMoravec) June 23, 2016
@bbcemt #dogsatpollingstations in Nottingham ???????? pic.twitter.com/r03P5Xqbvv— Claire B (@missbelluk) June 23, 2016
Wilf's been to vote! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/LTDzJcGXXr— Virginia Dowe (@VirginiaDowe) June 23, 2016
Hmmmm?, 7 down, 'best hashtag of the day' (22 letters), that'll be #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/EStj9oeInP— NTWirral (@NTWirral) June 23, 2016
Looking at photos of #dogsatpollingstations for work purposes is truly #livingthedream https://t.co/ehpmhfYK4e pic.twitter.com/eJIlm41Fsa— Alex Watson (@justthemedicine) June 23, 2016
#dogsatpollingstations Pogle enjoyed scrutinising the machinery of democracy. pic.twitter.com/VANhRhP1Ls— Paul Graham-Sharples (@Paul_Sharples) June 23, 2016