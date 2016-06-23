Με τα σκυλιά τους στις κάλπες οι Βρετανοί... #dogsatpollingstations (φωτό)

Ούτε στην κάλπη δεν αποχωρίζονται τα τετράποδους συντρόφους τους οι Βρετανοί.

Στο twitter μάλιστα δημιουργήθηκε ολόκληρο hashtag #dogsatpollingstations που έχει μπει στα trends.

Duff fears #dogsatpollingstations is no substitute for political argument but I say lighten up, mate pic.twitter.com/hTPDWiBU3X — Gaby Hinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) June 23, 2016

In this one he looks proud to defend democracy from the cats, foxes and annoying children. #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/MWlooPq5wb — David Paxton (@DavidDPaxton) June 23, 2016

On the plus side, Ridley was really pleased I exercised my democratic right #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/Wr2XFtSlhA — David Thaxton (@YoungThacko) June 23, 2016