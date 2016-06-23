ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Με τα σκυλιά τους στις κάλπες οι Βρετανοί... #dogsatpollingstations (φωτό)

Δημοσίευση 23 Ιουνίου 2016, 14:07 / Ανανεώθηκε 23 Ιουνίου 2016, 15:55
Ούτε στην κάλπη δεν αποχωρίζονται τα τετράποδους συντρόφους τους οι Βρετανοί. 

Στο twitter μάλιστα δημιουργήθηκε ολόκληρο hashtag #dogsatpollingstations που έχει μπει στα trends. 

 