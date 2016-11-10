ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Τα χειρότερα tweets του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

Δημοσίευση 10 Νοεμβρίου 2016, 16:44 / Ανανεώθηκε 10 Νοεμβρίου 2016, 17:27
Διαβάστε τα tweets που ο νέος πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ μάλλον θα θέλει να ξεχάσει.

Διαβάστε τα tweets που ο νέος πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ μάλλον θα θέλει να  ξεχάσει. Η έκδοση  indy100 του Independent διάλεξε τα παρακάτω tweets χαρακτηρίζοντας τα ως τα χειρότερα του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ. Ορίστε ορισμένα από αυτά, όπου χαρακτήριζε προηγούμενες εκλογές τραβεστί, έγραφε πως οι ΗΠΑ δεν είναι δημοκρατία, ο Ομπάμα είναι ο χειρότερος πρόεδρος και για τη Χίλαρι Κλίντον έγραφε όχι και τόσο κολακευτικά σχόλια. Άλλα tweets του περιέχουν ρατσιστικά και σεξιστικά σχόλια. 