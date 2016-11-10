Τα χειρότερα tweets του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

Διαβάστε τα tweets που ο νέος πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ μάλλον θα θέλει να ξεχάσει. Η έκδοση indy100 του Independent διάλεξε τα παρακάτω tweets χαρακτηρίζοντας τα ως τα χειρότερα του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ. Ορίστε ορισμένα από αυτά, όπου χαρακτήριζε προηγούμενες εκλογές τραβεστί, έγραφε πως οι ΗΠΑ δεν είναι δημοκρατία, ο Ομπάμα είναι ο χειρότερος πρόεδρος και για τη Χίλαρι Κλίντον έγραφε όχι και τόσο κολακευτικά σχόλια. Άλλα tweets του περιέχουν ρατσιστικά και σεξιστικά σχόλια.

This election is a total sham and a travesty. We are not a democracy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 Νοεμβρίου 2012

Obama is, without question, the WORST EVER president. I predict he will now do something really bad and totally stupid to show manhood! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 Ιουνίου 2014

If Obama resigns from office NOW, thereby doing a great service to the country—I will give him free lifetime golf at any one of my courses! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2014

An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 Αυγούστου 2012

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 Οκτωβρίου 2012

Hillary Clinton has announced that she is letting her husband out to campaign but HE'S DEMONSTRATED A PENCHANT FOR SEXISM, so inappropriate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2015

The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary - but also at many polling places - SAD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 Οκτωβρίου 2016

After decades of lies and scandal, Crooked Hillary's corruption is closing in. #DrainTheSwamp! pic.twitter.com/YivCacmkKq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 Νοεμβρίου 2016

.@ariannahuff is unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man- he made a good decision. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 Αυγούστου 2012

I refuse to call Megyn Kelly a bimbo, because that would not be politically correct. Instead I will only call her a lightweight reporter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 Ιανουαρίου 2016