Η αστυνομία ενημέρωσε πως δεν υπάρχει πλέον κίνδυνος από τους πυροβολισμούς που είχαν σημειωθεί νωρίτερα στην πόλη Φρέντρικτον του Καναδά

Τέσσερα άτομα, μεταξύ των οποίων και δύο από τους δικούς τους αξιωματικούς, έχασαν τη ζωή τους. 

Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία της πόλης, ο ύποπτος που βρίσκεται υπό κράτηση, φέρει σοβαρούς τραυματισμούς.

Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία, οι κάτοικοι δεν χρειάζεται πλέον να μείνουν κλειδωμένοι στα σπίτια τους, καθώς δεν υπάρχει πλέον απειλή. 

«Φοβερά νέα μας έρχονται από το Φρέντρικτον» έγραψε στο Twitter ο πρωθυπουργός του Καναδά Τζάστιν Τριντό.

«Η καρδιά μου βρίσκεται με όλους όσοι επλήγησαν στο περιστατικό με τους πυροβολισμούς σήμερα το πρωί. Παρακολουθούμε στενά την κατάσταση» συμπλήρωσε ο Τριντό στο μήνυμά του. 