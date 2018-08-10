Η αστυνομία ενημέρωσε πως δεν υπάρχει πλέον κίνδυνος από τους πυροβολισμούς που είχαν σημειωθεί νωρίτερα στην πόλη Φρέντρικτον του Καναδά

Τέσσερα άτομα, μεταξύ των οποίων και δύο από τους δικούς τους αξιωματικούς, έχασαν τη ζωή τους.

Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία της πόλης, ο ύποπτος που βρίσκεται υπό κράτηση, φέρει σοβαρούς τραυματισμούς.

Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία, οι κάτοικοι δεν χρειάζεται πλέον να μείνουν κλειδωμένοι στα σπίτια τους, καθώς δεν υπάρχει πλέον απειλή.

We can confirm that there is no further threat to the public, and lockdowns are not required at this time.



Police still have the crime scene contained, and will be working the investigation for some time. Thank you for your patience. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

Of the four people killed in this morning's shootings on Brookside Drive, two were Fredericton Police officers. No names are being released at this time. Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues. We will provide more info when we can. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

«Φοβερά νέα μας έρχονται από το Φρέντρικτον» έγραψε στο Twitter ο πρωθυπουργός του Καναδά Τζάστιν Τριντό.

«Η καρδιά μου βρίσκεται με όλους όσοι επλήγησαν στο περιστατικό με τους πυροβολισμούς σήμερα το πρωί. Παρακολουθούμε στενά την κατάσταση» συμπλήρωσε ο Τριντό στο μήνυμά του.

Awful news coming out of Fredericton. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning’s shooting. We’re following the situation closely. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 10, 2018