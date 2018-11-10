Έκκληση προς οποιονδήποτε γνωρίζει κάτι για την τύχη των γονιών του Martin και Janet Sheen απηύθυνε νωρίτερα ο ηθοποιός ο οποίος δεν μπορούσε να έρθει σε επαφή μαζί τους και τους αναζητούσε.
Το μήνυμα του ηθοποιού:
i cannot— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) November 10, 2018
get ahold of
my parents,
Martin and Janet Sheen.
they
are in the
group, at the
staging ground
near Zuma Beach.
if
anyone
has eyes on
them,
please let me
know that they
are safe and sound
in the middle of
this horrific scenario.
thank you
in advance.
xox
©️
Τελικά τους γονείς του ηθοποιού εντόπισε συνεργείο του Fox.