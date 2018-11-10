Έκκληση προς οποιονδήποτε γνωρίζει κάτι για την τύχη των γονιών του Martin και Janet Sheen απηύθυνε νωρίτερα ο ηθοποιός ο οποίος δεν μπορούσε να έρθει σε επαφή μαζί τους και τους αναζητούσε.

Το μήνυμα του ηθοποιού:

i cannot

get ahold of

my parents,

Martin and Janet Sheen.



they

are in the

group, at the

staging ground

near Zuma Beach.



if

anyone

has eyes on

them,

please let me

know that they

are safe and sound

in the middle of

this horrific scenario.



thank you

in advance.



xox

©️